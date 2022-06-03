7-time Pro Bowl C Alex Mack Retires After 13 Years In NFLThe 36-year-old Mack announced his retirement on Friday in a move the Niners had been bracing for this offseason.

Marlins' Alcantara Dominant Again, Shuts Down GiantsSandy Alcantara allowed three hits in seven innings and the Miami Marlins beat the San Francisco Giants 3-0 on Thursday night.

'This Is A Special Opportunity For Us': Hotel Proposal, NCAA Women's Tournament Bid Are Causes For Optimism Of Downtown Sacramento DevelopmentSacramento is now a finalist to host the NCAA's Final Four tournament for women's basketball, and it comes on the heels of another announcement of plans for a new hotel in Old Sacramento.

'I Put All I Had Into The Game': 49ers All-Time Great Frank Gore Signs 1-Day Contract To Retire With San FranciscoFrank Gore has signed a one-day contract with the San Francisco 49ers and announced his retirement from the NFL.