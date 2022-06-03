AUBURN (CBS13) – The Placer County CEO who hit and killed 18-year-old Anthony Williams in Rocklin has been given a termination notice for an unrelated complaint. The Placer County Board of Supervisors announced the decision after a closed-door meeting on Friday.

A Workplace Discrimination and Harassment complaint from a county employee was filed against County Executive Officer Todd Leopold. Information from the complaint, according to a statement from the Board of Supervisors, Leopold was put on paid administrative leave on May 27th, 2022, for the rest of the investigation.

A statement provided by the county said:

“The closed session evaluation of the complaint included Mr. Leopold’s denial of the allegations in the complaint which was provided to County Counsel by Mr. Leopold’s personal attorney. Mr. Leopold was not present during the closed session. At the conclusion of closed session, the Board made the decision to terminate Mr. Leopold for cause.”

Leopold was given a 30-day notice for termination.

“The Board does not take this decision lightly. The Board’s decision was in the best interests of the County taxpayers and the County employees following the information revealed during the investigation. The complaint and the Board’s action today are unrelated to the tragic accident involving Mr. Leopold and Anthony Williams on March 19, 2022. The Board is focused and committed to moving forward.”

Anthony Williams’ family and loved ones spoke directly to the county board Friday before the closed-door session. One member, Erin Acosta, said she wanted justice, and today, that meant Leopold’s termination.

“The goal is to hold Todd responsible for his actions,” said Acosta.

Williams recently transferred to Inderkum High from Whitney High and was considered a rising star on the basketball court. He would have graduated Friday night, Acosta said. Her son, Aiden, WIlliams’ best friend who was, “more like a brother.”

“It’s very difficult, not just for myself, but on Aiden. Knowing that he’s gonna walk across that stage and get his diploma and Anthony’s not?” said Acosta.

Ultimately, although Leopold was terminated for a workplace complaint, Acosta told CBS13 that justice was served and the complaint showed Leopold’s true character.

The Board designated Assistant County Executive Officer Jane Christenson to serve as Acting CEO.