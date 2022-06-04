KGBeez
Instagram: @kgbeez426
Sunflowers & Wine Tasting at Turkovich Family Wines
June 5 – June 22
30471 Buckeye Rd., Winters
Reservations Available Online
Website: http://www.turkovichwines.com
Instagram: @turkovichwines
Aloha Sunday at The Creative Space
Today from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
1525 U St, Sacramento
Website: http://www.thecreativespacesac.com
Instagram: @thecreativespacesac
Handmade Water Balloons
Email: handmadeballoons@gmail.com
Bradley Ranch Winery Mimosas Brunch & Paint Party
11070 Bradley Ranch Rd.
Elk Grove CA 95624
Today At 10 a.m.
Facebook: @Bradleyranchwinery
Website: http://www.bradleyranch.com
Elk Grove Pride At A Seat At The Table Books
9257 Laguna Springs Dr, Suite 130
Elk Grove CA 95758
10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Instagram & Facebook: @Aseatatthetablebooks
Website: aseatatthetablebooks.org
Marlene the Plant Lady
Socials: @marlenetheplantlady
Facebook.com/marlenetheplantlady