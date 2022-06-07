Sacramento Police Respond To An "Armed, Barricaded, and Suicidal" Suspect In South SacramentoDetails here: https://cbsloc.al/3tkJWgH An armed, suicidal, suspect has barricaded himself inside a home in South Sacramento. According to Sacramento Police, officers are on the scene at the 5300 block of Jacinto Avenue in response to "an armed, barricaded, and suicidal", suspect who has fired a gun inside his home.

41 minutes ago

Doctors Rally At State Capitol For Better Salaries And Working ConditionsDetails here: https://cbsloc.al/3GYru37 On Monday, doctors gathered at the State Capitol for a rally to call for changes to the mental health system. Rally attendees said that psychiatric doctors can't spend enough time with patients at state mental hospitals and prisons because they are understaffed.

1 hour ago

Widower Gives Emotional Message After Wife's Killer Sentenced To LifeLife in prison. That is the sentence for the man convicted of killing Sacramento librarian Amber Clark as she left her Natomas branch in 2018.

8 hours ago

Delta Community Reacts To Popular Lost Isle Going Up In FlamesThere will be private companies in the area monitoring this fire to make sure it remains on the island.

8 hours ago

Suspect Leads Chase Across SacramentoThe chase ended with a north Natomas standoff.

8 hours ago