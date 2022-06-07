SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — On Monday, doctors gathered at the State Capitol for a rally to call for changes to the mental health system.
Rally attendees said that psychiatric doctors can’t spend enough time with patients at state mental hospitals and prisons because they are understaffed.READ MORE: Sacramento Police Respond To "Armed, Barricaded, Suicidal" Suspect
At yesterday’s rally, Dr. Stuart Bussey of the Union of American Physicians and Dentists had this to say.READ MORE: California Is About To Experience A Political Earthquake. Here's Why
“With a 50% vacancy rate, there is less available for treatment, episodic care, delayed care. And when people aren’t properly treated they go out into the community and become homeless, violent, and land back in prison.”
Dr. Bussey says that many doctors don’t want to work in the state system because of low salaries and poor working conditions.MORE NEWS: Widower Of Slain Natomas Librarian Amber Clark Now On Mission For More Gun Safety Laws
Unionized doctors want the state to stop hiring temporary doctors to fill the gap. The union says that those contracted doctors get paid twice as civil service doctors. They believe that the money could be better spent on hiring permanent doctors.