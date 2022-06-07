ELECTION:Check back after polls close at 8 p.m. for the latest results.
By Christopher Baker
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A suspect described by police as armed and suicidal has been arrested after barricading himself inside a home in south Sacramento for several hours on Tuesday.

The Sacramento Police Department said just before 7 p.m. that the suspect was safely taken into custody. He has not yet been identified.

According to Sacramento police, officers responded to the scene at the 5300 block of Jacinto Avenue early Tuesday morning in response to “an armed, barricaded, and suicidal,” suspect who reportedly has fired a gun inside his home.

Crisis negotiators and SWAT officers also responded to the scene.