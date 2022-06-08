WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — More than 100 California Highway Patrol Cadets marked the end of months of training with a morning run in West Sacramento.
These early morning runs happen almost every 24 months with a new class graduating from the academy.
The 128 cadet morning run was assisted by current CHP officers clearing a path to the end spot of the run, the Police Officer's Memorial at the State Capitol.
The cadets graduate from the academy on June 11.