GALT (CBS13) — Five people were arrested after multiple others were intentionally shot with paintball guns throughout the city of Galt, police said Wednesday.
Of the five arrested, two adults — Frank Plascencia and Yair Contreras, both 18 and from Lodi — were booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail while three minors were booked into juvenile hall. All five face charges of assault with a deadly weapon, conspiracy and elderly abuse as one of the people shot was an elderly man.
The Galt Police Department said multiple calls came in just before 7 p.m. regarding paintball guns being fired at people from a vehicle.
The suspect vehicle was located by police in the area of Walnut Avenue and Elk Hills Drive. Officers pulled the vehicle over and located evidence related to the paintball shootings inside, police said.
Three people were intentionally shot, police said. The elderly man had driven himself to the hospital for treatment.