By Christopher Baker
CARMICHAEL (CBS13) — Sacramento Metro Fire firefighters responded to a catering kitchen fire Thursday morning.

Crews arrived at 6620 Madison Avenue, by Ralph’s Jewelers, and discovered that the fire started in the back of the building and began to slowly move to the front.

According to the Fire Chief, the building suffered minor damage due to smoke and water.

The cause is under investigation.

