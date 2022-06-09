CARMICHAEL (CBS13) — Sacramento Metro Fire firefighters responded to a catering kitchen fire Thursday morning.
Crews arrived at 6620 Madison Avenue, by Ralph’s Jewelers, and discovered that the fire started in the back of the building and began to slowly move to the front.READ MORE: Sriracha Shortage: What You Need To Know
According to the Fire Chief, the building suffered minor damage due to smoke and water.READ MORE: 5 Marines Dead After Aircraft Crashes In Southern California Desert
The cause is under investigation.
MORE NEWS: Search On For Man Suspected Of Shooting, Killing His Wife In Stockton
Battalion 13 crews responded to a report of flames coming from a building. Units arrived to find a working fire. The fire was quickly knocked down and was kept from spreading to adjacent occupancies. No injuries were reported and the cause is still under investigation. pic.twitter.com/0aDxXA76Sc
— Metro Fire of Sacramento (@metrofirepio) June 9, 2022