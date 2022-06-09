RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) — People at one Rancho Cordova gas station were calling friends and family to fill up fast Thursday when an error on the pumps had gas selling for just 69 cents a gallon.

It happened at the Shell station on Sunrise Boulevard and White Rock Road.

The gas station glitch gave Darryl Surita a sweet deal.

He posted the incredible error on his Instagram page.

“I looked at the numbers and it was 69 cents a gallon,” Surita said. “So you know what I did, I hit that button and it started pumping and the dollar sign just stayed low.”

Word got out fast. Families and friends all got the phone calls.

“It was crazy, It turned into a circus within a matter of minutes,” Eddie Surita said.

“I started looking around and everybody had a smile like everybody had a big smile and they kinda were not looking at you in your eyes,” Darryl Surita said.

Somehow, the decimal point in the advertised price was mistakenly moved. $6.99 a gallon for premium became 69 cents a gallon.

“I’ve never seen gas this price in my lifetime, could you imagine that?” Darryl Surita said. “This is history right here.”

The mistake took management at the station three hours to fix. They would not comment.

Surita was on empty. He filled up his tank for just $14.

In a summer of soaring gas prices that people are trying to make sense of, this gas station was selling it for just cents.

The last time gas prices on average were 69 cents a gallon was in 1978.