SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — If you can’t make it to the pool, there are other ways to beat the heat in Sacramento.

Kids who are still in school took a field trip to stay cool at the Sacramento Zoo. Parent Lindsey Bear came along for the ride.

“They are all five and six and they are all excited to see the animals, and I don’t think they care about how hot it is inside,” she said.

Inside, classes crowded to not only see the animals but to beat the heat under misters.

“We love the misters,” one parent said. “It’s nice and cool.”

Across the street at Fairytale Town, they hope their shade trees, Bonney cool zone and evening attractions like concerts draw crowds — along with a new free feature.

“When it hits 95 degrees at any point in June, July or August, free admission at Fairytale Town,” said Kevin Smith-Fagan, the executive director of Fairytale Town.

Other families opted to get out on the water. Kids who are part of a summer camp at Lake Natoma learned about boating and water safety.

Finding fun and keeping cool is important as temperatures reach triple digits, and when it comes to preparing for it, Mom knows best.

“Water, sunscreen and aloe vera after to make sure they aren’t getting dehydrated,” Bear said.

Additionally, several cooling centers around the Sacramento region will open up this weekend as a heatwave hits Northern California. See that list here.