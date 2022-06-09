SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — On June 8, education leaders gathered in Sacramento while the Sacramento Unified School District showed off new cameras designed to catch speeders.
The district is hoping that the pilot program will cut down on the number of drivers illegally passing by stopped buses. But state lawmakers must act for the automated enforcement to become law.
Executive Vice President of Bus Patrol America Steve Randazzo had this to say, "The hope is that the California state legislature will take this up in the future with the date that is provided to them about these alarming statistics."
The program recorded 387 stop-arm violations in Sacramento.
