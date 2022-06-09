POLLOCK PINES (CBS13) — One-way traffic control is in place because of a sinkhole on Highway 50.
According to Caltrans, one-way traffic control has been put in place roughly 10 miles east of Pollock Pines in El Dorado County because of a sinkhole.
No estimated time of reopening has been given.
#TrafficAlert One-way traffic control on Highway 50 about 10 miles east of Pollock Pines in @CountyElDorado due to a sinkhole. No ETO. pic.twitter.com/p2k5MvdP8a
— Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) June 9, 2022