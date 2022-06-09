ELECTION:California Primary Election results
By Christopher Baker
POLLOCK PINES (CBS13) — One-way traffic control is in place because of a sinkhole on Highway 50.

According to Caltrans, one-way traffic control has been put in place roughly 10 miles east of Pollock Pines in El Dorado County because of a sinkhole.

No estimated time of reopening has been given.

