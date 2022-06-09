BANGOR (CBS13) — Evacuations have been ordered as a vegetation fire has flared up in the Butte County community of Bangor late Thursday afternoon.
Cal Fire said the scene was along Bangor Park Road and the fire was estimated to be more than 20 acres in size.
The evacuation order is for the following areas.
Zone 905:
- The intersection of Avacado and Dunstone, south to Ramirez at the county line
- North Honcut Creek east to the east end of Blue Oaks Road
- Roads included – West Bangor Park, Getta, Teddy, Hammett, West La Porte, Fawn Court, Loma Rica Highway at county line and Homer Road
Zone 925:
- La Porte Road west of Kings Ranch Road, east to the east end of Earl Parker Quarry Road
- Bangor four corners, south to the Butte/Yuba County line
Zone 926:
- Bangor four corners, east to the Butte/Yuba County line. Just north of Gipson’s Road, south to the Butte/Yuba County line
Additional resources from Nevada County were called in for assistance.
No injuries or damaged structures have been reported.
Bangor is located southeast of Oroville and north of Loma Rica.