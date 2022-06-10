CITRUS HEIGHTS — A duplex in Citrus Heights caught fire early Thursday morning.
At around 3:40 a.m., Sacramento Metro Fire responded to a call about a duplex fire on Talbot Way just off Old Auburn Road.
Firefighters were able to rescue two dogs and a cat from the home.
Crews were able to put the fire out, and the cause is under investigation.
No injuries were reported.