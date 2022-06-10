CITRUS HEIGHTS (CBS13) – A deadly crash has an Interstate 80 onramp in Citrus Heights closed on Friday morning.
***Traffic Alert*** CHP investigating fatal motorcycle crash on the Antelope Rd overpass to WB80 on ramp! Heavy traffic in area! On Ramp closed. @GoodDayTraffic @CBSSacramento @GoodDaySac @allyaredas #motorcyclecrash pic.twitter.com/bprnnXkZFl
— DG (@CameraGuyDave1) June 10, 2022
California Highway Patrol says the crash happened just after 9 a.m. and involved a motorcycle.
Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear.
The westbound I-80 onramp at Antelope Road is now closed due to the crash. No estimated time of reopening has been given.