By CBS13 Staff
CITRUS HEIGHTS (CBS13) – A deadly crash has an Interstate 80 onramp in Citrus Heights closed on Friday morning.

California Highway Patrol says the crash happened just after 9 a.m. and involved a motorcycle.

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear.

The westbound I-80 onramp at Antelope Road is now closed due to the crash. No estimated time of reopening has been given.