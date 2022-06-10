STOCKTON (CBS13) — Stockton Firefights responded to a large fire at an abandoned building early Friday morning.
The active downtown Stockton fire off Weber Avenue and California Avenue prompted a massive response from fire crews.
Initially, firefighters were kept at a distance because it was too dangerous to go inside the building.
The cause of the fire is unknown; at this time, no injuries have been reported.
We will continue to update this story.