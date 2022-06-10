HIGH TEMPS:See the list of cooling centers in our region.
By Christopher Baker
STOCKTON (CBS13) — Stockton Firefights responded to a large fire at an abandoned building early Friday morning.

The active downtown Stockton fire off Weber Avenue and California Avenue prompted a massive response from fire crews.

Initially, firefighters were kept at a distance because it was too dangerous to go inside the building.

The cause of the fire is unknown; at this time, no injuries have been reported.

