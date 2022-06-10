CaltransNEVADA COUNTY (CBS13) — Caltrans says it will resume prolonged Interstate 80 (I-80) ramp and lane closures for paving work between Kingvale and the Nevada state line next week.
The $2.4 million project aimed at repairing deteriorated interstate on- and off-ramps and cracked roadway concrete slabs at various locations in Nevada and Placer counties, the agency says.READ MORE: Power Outage Reported After Fiery Crash Near Lincoln
Caltrans warns that ramps and freeway lanes in the area will be closed intermittently for paving, joint sealing, striping, and concrete curing time.READ MORE: CHP Kicks Off New Hiring Campaign, Aims To Fill 1,000 Positions
Here are some locations that will be closed:
- I-80 eastbound on-ramp at Kingvale: The on-ramp is scheduled to be closed from 9 p.m. Sunday, June 12 through 11:59 p.m. Sunday, June 19.
- I-80 westbound on-ramp at Castle Peak/Boreal Ridge: The on-ramp is scheduled to be closed from 9 p.m. Sunday, June 12 through noon Friday, June 17.
- I-80 westbound #2/3 lanes from just west of Castle Peak/Boreal Ridge to Soda Springs/Norden: The lanes are scheduled to be closed from 9 p.m. Sunday, June 12 through 10 a.m. Monday, June 13 and 9 p.m. Monday, June 13 through 10 a.m. Friday, June 17. I-80 westbound will be reduced to one lane in this area.
- I-80 eastbound #2 (right) lane from the end of the Kingvale chain-on area to just past Kingvale: The lane is scheduled to be closed from 9 p.m. Sunday, June 12 through 6 a.m. Friday June 19. I-80 eastbound will be reduced to one lane in this area.
In addition, these on- and off-ramps may be closed intermittently overnight between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. Sunday, June 12 through Friday, June 24:
- I-80 eastbound Kingvale ramps
- I-80 east- and westbound Castle Peak/Boreal Ridge ramps
- I-80 westbound Donner Summit Rest Areas ramps
- I-80/State Route 89/State Route 267 interchange eastbound ramps
- I-80 eastbound Hirschdale ramps
There will be signed detour routes along I-80 that drivers are advised to follow.