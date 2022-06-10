STOCKTON (CBS13) — Stockton Unified School District Superintendent John Ramirez Jr. has revealed that he is stepping down to take care of his elderly parents.
Ramirez was the Superintendent for more than a year. He has a Master's of Education from Harvard University and a bachelor's degree from Santa Clara University.
In a press release, he had this to say about his decision, "It's been a pleasure and great opportunity to serve as Superintendent of the Stockton Unified School District. I will be serving the students and the Stockton Unified School Board in different capacity. I look forward in doing all that I can to support the district," said John Ramirez Jr."
SUSD School Board of Education President Cecilia Mendez had this to say about the news, "I wish Mr. Ramirez Jr. the very best and wish good health for his family. I would like to thank him for the hard work he has put in for the district and students."
The Stockton Unified Board of Education accepted Ramirez’s resignation at its June 9, 2022 meeting.