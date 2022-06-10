DAVIS (CBS13) — UC Davis had to cut its Friday graduation ceremony short due to concerns about the high heat.

The ceremony – which was held at the outdoor stadium on campus – started in the morning, but temperatures were already into the 90s by 11 a.m. At first, the school urged students who already crossed to stage to feel free to leave due to the high heat on the field.

Based on health & public safety concerns due to heat we had to end today’s commencement ceremony early. We deeply regret that some students did not get a chance to cross the stage. We know this has been frustrating & we will have more info later today: https://t.co/UP8yJ8PMuT pic.twitter.com/c5rgQphpPt — UC Davis (@ucdavis) June 10, 2022

A little while later, UC Davis officials announced they decided to end the ceremony early at the urging of UC Davis Fire and other departments.

Some students didn’t get to walk across the stage, but UC Davis officials say those students are now being invited to return for a separate ceremony on Sunday. It’s unclear how many students didn’t get to walk.

“We appreciate your understanding and know this has been frustrating,” the school said in a statement.

Friday’s ceremony is one of three this weekend where 7,000 graduates will accept their diplomas. Each ceremony is expecting more than 12,000 friends and family.