SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The body of a John Doe who had apparently been struck and killed by a car was found along Florin Road early Monday morning.
California Highway Patrol's South Sacramento division says, a little after 12 a.m., someone came across the body in the street along westbound Florin Road, east of Bowling Drive.
Officers say the person was likely hit by a car, but it's unclear exactly when.
No description of a suspect has been given at this point and detectives are still looking for any possible witnesses.
The name of the man killed is unknown.