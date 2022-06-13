CBS News SacramentoWatch Now
By CBS13 Staff
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The body of a John Doe who had apparently been struck and killed by a car was found along Florin Road early Monday morning.

California Highway Patrol’s South Sacramento division says, a little after 12 a.m., someone came across the body in the street along westbound Florin Road, east of Bowling Drive.

Officers say the person was likely hit by a car, but it’s unclear exactly when.

No description of a suspect has been given at this point and detectives are still looking for any possible witnesses.

The name of the man killed is unknown.