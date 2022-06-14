SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A new Sacramento County proposal looks to turn the Department of Health parking lot into a Stay Safe Site for homeless people.
If the proposal is approved, the lot will house 40 tiny homes, bathrooms, and a gathering space.
This comes just days after county leaders approved a similar site on Power Inn Road.
Sacramento County Homeless Services Coordinator Emily Halcon had this to say about how the site will help the community.
"People can have an individual place to be sheltered with a locking door and a sense of privacy. But more importantly, all of the services needed to exit homelessness are provided on-site. And we're purposely reaching out to people living unsheltered in this community today to provide some relief to the surrounding community as well."
The Board of Supervisors will vote on the plan next month.