Tuesday Weather Forecast - June 14, 2022Find out what kind of weather we're expecting this week.

13 minutes ago

Sacramento Vegan Food Truck's Equipment Stolen, Community Raises FundsA Sacramento vegan restaurant was hit by thieves who stole equipment. Chay Corner owner Brandon Dinh was preparing for an event when he opened the back of the food truck and discovered that the fryer, stove, and cash register had been stolen.

19 minutes ago

Cosumnes Fire Department Responds To Grass FireFirefighters respond to a small grass fire in Sacramento. According to Battalion Chief Jason Scofield with Cosumnes Fire Department, at around 3:30 a.m., crews were dispatched to a grass fire along the railroad tracks on Dwight Road.

1 hour ago

Great American Triathlon Returns To SacramentoThe Great American Triathlon has returned to Sacramento. Individual athletes can tackle the entire race on American River Parkway, or it can be done as a team instead of doing all three legs by yourself.

2 hours ago

More Tiny Homes For The Homeless? Sacramento County Proposal Looks To Turn Parking Lot Into Stay Safe SiteA new Sacramento County proposal looks to turn the Department of Health parking lot into a Stay Safe Site for homeless people. If the proposal is approved, the lot will house 40 tiny homes, bathrooms, and a gathering space.

2 hours ago