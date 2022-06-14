WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A fire has damaged a fast food restaurant that is under construction in West Sacramento Tuesday morning.
The fire started around 10 a.m. at the upcoming Jimboy's location near W. Capitol Avenue and Harbor Boulevard.
Firefighters say they found that a fire that started in the back of the building had spread into an attic space.
The flames were quickly brought under control. Firefighters say the building is not considered a total loss.
West Sacramento police have a person of interest detained in connection to the fire.