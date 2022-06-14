SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A Sacramento vegan restaurant was hit by thieves who stole equipment.
Chay Corner owner Brandon Dinh was preparing for an event when he opened the back of the food truck and discovered that the fryer, stove, and cash register had been stolen.
"I was definitely in shock when I opened up. The first thing I did was contact my employees to say, 'Hey, we can't get this pop-up tonight,' but I don't know how long we are going to be set back"
In total, the theft set the business back thousands of dollars.
After hearing about the sad incident, the surrounding community in Sacramento, stepped up and raised more than $2000 to help get the truck back working.
Sacramento Sheriffs are investigating the incident.