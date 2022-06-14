STOCKTON (CBS13) – An investigation is underway after a security guard in Stockton shot a man on Monday.
Stockton police say the incident happened a little after 7:30 p.m. near Pershing Avenue and Rosemarie Lane.
Exactly what led up to the incident is unclear, but the security guard reported that a 34-year-old man had allegedly swung a metal object – prompting the guard to fire one shot.
The suspect was struck by the gunshot and was soon rushed to the hospital. Police say he suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Police say the case has now been referred to the district attorney’s office for a review.