SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — One person is in custody after a man was shot five times in the south Sacramento area this week, authorities said Tuesday evening.
Rand Hawkins, Jr., 56, was booked into the main jail on a single count of assault with a deadly weapon and is being held on a bail of $75,000, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said.
Two ShotSpotter, a gunshot detection system, activations happened just before 7:30 p.m. Monday in the area of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and 48th Avenue. When deputies arrived, they located the 48-year-old man who had five gunshot wounds.
According to the sheriff’s office, the injuries were not life-threatening. Deputies applied a tourniquet to the man’s leg and provided aid until medics arrived to transport him to the hospital.
Hawkins' vehicle was located a short while later and he was found to be on active probation.
No further information was released.