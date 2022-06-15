AUBURN (CBS13) — An NTSB report on the December 2021 small plane crash in Auburn has classified the incident as a “mishap.”
Auburn resident Javier Garcia-Sainz was piloting when the accident happened back on Dec. 22. As detailed in the NTSB report, the single-engine Cessna 172 departed from Placerville Airport that afternoon for a return flight to Auburn.
Around the same time, a different commercial pilot had landed in Auburn and made note of the decaying weather conditions. That other pilot reportedly expected to hear that Garcia-Sainz either missed the approach or had to divert back to Placerville due to the weather.
Radar then went onto show Garcia-Sainz descending to about 25 above round on its landing path about three miles before Auburn Airport. The plane then struck some power lines and ended up crashing onto the roof a home.
Garcia-Sainz reported that he became disoriented during the approach to land, the NTSB says.
Dispatch audio of the immediate aftermath of the crash illustrated the chaos and confusion of the incident. The homeowner initially didn't know that a plane had just hit their roof.
No injuries were reported on the ground.