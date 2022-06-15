DIXON (CBS13) — One person was found dead in an RV fire near Dixon, officials said Wednesday evening.
The fire happened during the afternoon hours along Thissell Road near Schroeder Road just outside of the Dixon city limits on the west side of Interstate 80.
The trailer was completely destroyed in the fire. A pickup truck at the scene was also damaged.
The Dixon Fire Department said crews from the UC Davis, Vacaville and Winters fire departments responded to assist.
The fire has since been put out.