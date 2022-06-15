SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY (CBS13) – A person has died after crashing into some water near Stockton early Wednesday morning.
California Highway Patrol says, a little before 12:30 a.m., a car that was heading westbound on Lower Jones Road drifted off the road just north of Whiskey Slough.
Exactly what prompted the driver to drift off the road is unclear, but the vehicle ended up overturned in water.
Manteca Fire water rescue crew responded to the scene and found one person dead.
The name of the person has not been released at this point in the investigation.