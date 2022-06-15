ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – An investigation is underway after a suspicious death in Roseville early Wednesday afternoon.
Roseville police say, a little after noon, officers and firefighters responded to the 400 block of Loretto Drive to investigate a report of a man down inside a house.
First responders started life-saving measures, but the man was soon pronounced dead at the scene.
Detectives consider the man’s death suspicious. The other people who were in the home at the time are cooperating with the investigation, police say.