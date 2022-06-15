SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The city of Sacramento is one of five cities out of hundreds to win the 2022 water conservation challenge.
Mayors across the country challenged people to conserve water as part of the 2022 Wyland National Mayor’s Challenge for Water Conservation.
Sacramento residents pledged to save 38 million gallons of water, reduce single-use plastics, eliminate hazardous waste and landfill, reduce carbon footprints, and save electricity.
Those who live in Sacramento can now be entered into contests to win prizes, including a water bill rebate.