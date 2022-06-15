SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg says the future is in residences’ hands during his State of the City speech Wednesday morning.
Steinberg said the city is coming out of the grips of a crippling pandemic, which has pushed city services to the limit.READ MORE: 'The Future Really Is In Our Hands': Sacramento Mayor Steinberg Announces New Regional Sports Complex In State Of The City Address
Still, he touted the city’s balanced budget and plans to expand health and social services through groups like the YMCA.
The city is now looking for a developer to build a new eight-story YMCA on the same site that would provide childcare and house families experiencing homelessness.READ MORE: FIFA To Announce 2026 World Cup US Sites, Multiple California Stadiums In Contention
He also said the city has dramatically increased permitting and construction for affordable housing needs.
“It’s still not enough, but it’s a big stride,” Steinberg said.MORE NEWS: Man Found Dead In Roseville Home; Suspicious Death Investigation Underway
Steinberg also noted that the city has increased shelter and “Safeground” capacity from 100 to 1,100 beds per night.