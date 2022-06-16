Manfred Says A's And Rays Need New Ballpark Deals SoonBaseball Commissioner Rob Manfred said the Tampa Bay Rays and Oakland Athletics need to reach new ballpark deals soon and left open the strong possibility of considering relocation if agreements are not struck.

A's Blown Out By Red Sox 10-1The A's have lost 13 of their last 14 and are in a 6-23 rut.

'The Future Really Is In Our Hands': Sacramento Mayor Steinberg Announces New Regional Sports ComplexWhen Councilwoman Mai Vang came to Mayor Steinberg with a game plan to purchase 102 acres of federal land in south Sacramento and expand it to a regional sports complex, the city went for it.

FIFA To Announce 2026 World Cup US Sites, Multiple California Stadiums In ContentionThe U.S. will host 60 of the 80 games under FIFA’s plan, including all from the quarterfinals on, and there was little doubt over the venues for 10 games each in the other nations.