CBS News SacramentoWatch Now
By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:Roseville News

ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – A man is now under arrest on suspicion of homicide after a suspicious death in Roseville.

Roseville police say, a little after noon Wednesday, officers and firefighters responded to the 400 block of Loretto Drive to investigate a report of a man down inside a house.

READ MORE: California Lawmaker Scraps Plan For Preteen Vaccine Consent

First responders started life-saving measures, but the man was soon pronounced dead at the scene. Detectives labeled the man’s death suspicious, but no other details about how he died have been released.

READ MORE: Suspect Arrested In Sacramento Shooting That Left DJ Gio, Another Person Dead

On Thursday, Roseville police announced that they had arrested 34-year-old Roseville resident Ryan Bacon in connection to the case.

Detectives noted that Bacon and the victim lived together at the Loretto Drive home.

MORE NEWS: Small Plane Crashes Near UC Davis Airport, Minor Injury Reported

Bacon has been booked into South Placer Jail and is facing murder charges, police say.