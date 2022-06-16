ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – A man is now under arrest on suspicion of homicide after a suspicious death in Roseville.
Roseville police say, a little after noon Wednesday, officers and firefighters responded to the 400 block of Loretto Drive to investigate a report of a man down inside a house.READ MORE: California Lawmaker Scraps Plan For Preteen Vaccine Consent
First responders started life-saving measures, but the man was soon pronounced dead at the scene. Detectives labeled the man’s death suspicious, but no other details about how he died have been released.READ MORE: Suspect Arrested In Sacramento Shooting That Left DJ Gio, Another Person Dead
On Thursday, Roseville police announced that they had arrested 34-year-old Roseville resident Ryan Bacon in connection to the case.
Detectives noted that Bacon and the victim lived together at the Loretto Drive home.MORE NEWS: Small Plane Crashes Near UC Davis Airport, Minor Injury Reported
Bacon has been booked into South Placer Jail and is facing murder charges, police say.