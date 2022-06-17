SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A car crash involving two vehicles ended with one of them crashing into a home in the Arden-Arcade neighborhood early Friday morning.
In the early hours of Friday morning, on the 1200 block of Shadowglen Road, residents were woken up by a car crashing into a home.
According to a preliminary investigation by police, one of the drivers may have driven past a stop sign and hit the other car, sending it into the house.
Luckily, no injuries were reported. Police are continuing to investigate.