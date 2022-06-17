SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — SacRT is blaming the pandemic and worker shortages for some major delays.
The transit agency says the problems could continue into the weekend.
⚠️ Rider Alert: COVID-19 cases reaching record highs and a national workforce shortage is having a tremendous impact on SacRT operations and staffing, which is causing an increase in trip cancellations and service delays, today, June 16, 2022 and could continue into the weekend.
— Sacramento Regional Transit (@RideSacRT) June 16, 2022
SacRT is trying to fill its part-time and full-time positions by offering hourly wages up to $37 for bus drivers, security and other staff.
They are also offering a signing bonus for joining.
A hiring event is scheduled for next week in order to try and fill more spots.