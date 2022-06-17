CBS News SacramentoWatch Now
By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:public transit, Sacramento News, Sacramento Regional Transit

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — SacRT is blaming the pandemic and worker shortages for some major delays.

The transit agency says the problems could continue into the weekend.

SacRT is trying to fill its part-time and full-time positions by offering hourly wages up to $37 for bus drivers, security and other staff.

They are also offering a signing bonus for joining.

A hiring event is scheduled for next week in order to try and fill more spots.