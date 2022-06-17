SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Several teenagers were arrested for brandishing stolen handguns near 21st Street and Florin Road in Sacramento, said the Sacramento Police Department.
After receiving multiple calls from concerned citizens about a group of teens brandishing firearms, a Sacramento Police Department helicopter was dispatched.READ MORE: 17-Year-Old Arrested For Unserialized Gun In Lodi
Officers observed two individuals matching the descriptions run into a backyard.READ MORE: Cal Expo’s Fourth Of July Fireworks Show Canceled For 3rd Year In A Row; Staffing Shortage Blamed
Officers safely contacted and detained the individuals who were both found to be 18-year-old men.
Two discarded handguns were also discovered, one of which had been reported stolen.MORE NEWS: State Parks Commission Votes 7-0 To Temporarily Rename Negro Bar To Black Miners Bar
Both suspects were determined to be prohibited from possessing firearms and were booked for additional related offenses at the Sacramento County Main Jail.