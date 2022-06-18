LINCOLN (CBS13) — Early Saturday morning, three men were arrested for stealing 74 sheets of plywood from a construction site located near Nisenen Valley Drive, said the Lincoln Police Department.
The three men were seen loading the stolen plywood into a white Ford pickup and a black Ford pickup with an attached trailer.READ MORE: CHP Officer Dragged By DUI Suspect's Vehicle
An officer located both suspect vehicles at Twelve Bridges Drive and Sierra College Boulevard and initiated a traffic stop on one of the vehicles.
When one of the vehicles attempted to flee, the officer alerted another officer who pulled them over near Highway 193 and Sierra College Boulevard.READ MORE: Mountain Lion In Southern California Study Killed By Vehicle
The suspects were identified as 38-year-old Omar Alejo of Sacramento, 35-year-old Oscar Guillen of Sacramento, and 35-year-old Jose Loya-Carlon of Sacramento.
In total, the three men stole 74 sheets of plywood for a total value of $2,960.MORE NEWS: Vegetation Fire Contained Near Nevada-Yuba County Line
The plywood was recovered by officers and returned to the construction builder that they were stolen from.