SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Firefighters knocked down flames in the attic of a South Sacramento home Monday after a vegetation fire burned through the area, charring roughly three acres.
The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District says the fire originated near a homeless encampment and spread to threaten multiple homes. However, only one home caught fire and fire crews were able to extinguish the flames.
While officials didn’t immediately detail the exact area where fire started, video posted on Twitter showed a fenced-in yard completely blackened, as well as a stretch of grassland burned behind the fence.