SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The Sacramento County Board of Supervisors approved a $10,000 fine for the use of illegal fireworks on the American River Parkway.
The board approved the new fine saying that the area is an ecological and recreational asset that must be protected.
Sacramento Fire Department Captain Keith Wade did: "The majority of the fires caused on the American River Parkway are human caused. They normally originate near encampments and they're a problem for the Sacramento Fire Department."
He continued, "The amount of lives and people that are out recreating this area and the potential for them to be injured or killed is there."
The ordinance will go into effect on June 24.