SACRAMENTO — Sacramento police are searching for a gunman after a shooting Sunday in the city’s Midtown neighborhood forced bars and businesses to lock down.
The Sacramento Police Department says shots were heard around 1 a.m. in the area of 19th and L streets. The owner of the Badlands nightclub on K Street says he offered people a safe place to wait out the lockdown as officers canvassed the area.
Police say that they found evidence of a shooting at the scene. However, no injuries have been reported.
Investigators have yet to release any details on a suspect.