SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Caleb Swanigan, a standout star at Purdue who went onto play in the NBA, has died at the age of 25.
Purdue announced that Swanigan died Monday night.READ MORE: 350K Rainbow Trout In Eastern Sierra To Be Euthanized After Bacteria Outbreak
Swanigan was a first-round pick for the Portland Trail Blazers in 2017.
He spent several seasons with Portland and also played for the Sacramento Kings in the 2019-20 season.READ MORE: New Safe Sleep Guidelines For Babies Stress No Co-Sleeping, Crib Decorations Or Inclined Products
The Kings tweeted a remembrance of Swanigan after learning of his death on Tuesday.
We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Caleb Swanigan. He will be remembered as a great teammate and friend. Our hearts are with his family during this incredibly difficult time. pic.twitter.com/JHdzX00JrV
— Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) June 21, 2022
“We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Caleb Swanigan. He will be remembered as a great teammate and friend. Our hearts are with his family during this incredibly difficult time,” the Kings wrote.MORE NEWS: Sacramento To Consider Making 'Al Fresco' Dining Program Permanent
No other details about Swanigan’s death were released.