By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:Caleb Swanigan, NBA, Sacramento Kings

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Caleb Swanigan, a standout star at Purdue who went onto play in the NBA, has died at the age of 25.

Purdue announced that Swanigan died Monday night.

Swanigan was a first-round pick for the Portland Trail Blazers in 2017.

He spent several seasons with Portland and also played for the Sacramento Kings in the 2019-20 season.

The Kings tweeted a remembrance of Swanigan after learning of his death on Tuesday.

“We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Caleb Swanigan. He will be remembered as a great teammate and friend. Our hearts are with his family during this incredibly difficult time,” the Kings wrote.

No other details about Swanigan’s death were released.