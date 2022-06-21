CITRUS HEIGHTS (CBS13) — Investigators are searching for a driver of a Toyota Camry who may have witnessed a fatal crash in the Citrus Heights area earlier this month.
The California Highway Patrol North Sacramento on Tuesday said the vehicle is a 2005-2006 Camry in a pink or purple color with a sunroof and aftermarket white-spoked rims. See photos of the vehicle below.
A motorcyclist was killed in the collision which happened at around 9 a.m. on June 10 along Antelope Road at Interstate 80. The CHP did not say if any other vehicles were involved in the collision.
Investigators are seeking assistance from anyone who may know the location of the vehicle or its driver.