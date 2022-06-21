FOLSOM (CBS13) — Water transfers in dry years are not unusual in California. Water districts with a surplus sell to water suppliers with a need for more and the money earned through the sale is typically put back into the state’s water infrastructure.
The El Dorado Irrigation District (EID) is preparing to sell nearly 3,000 acre-feet of water to Westland Water District in the Central Valley, for a deal that would bring in nearly $2 million for EID. The water, explained General Manager Jim Abercrombie, will come from the Weber Reservoir and saved water.
“Possibly, the revenue of this water transfer could help offset inflationary cost increases,” said Abercrombie.
EID has a surplus of at least 20 thousand acre-feet of water, Abercrombie said. This is what's left after what was predicted for customer water usage.
“We’re able to support the construction of water and energy infrastructure not just for us but for the county,” said Andy Fecko, General Manager of Placer County Water Agency (PCWA).
Water transfers have been typical business for PCWA for 22 years, Fecko explained. It's part of an agreement with Sacramento-area water suppliers and environmental partners.
For PCWA, water transfers are ways to keep the Lower American River and Folsom Lake filled where they need to be for wildlife and recreation.