By CBS13 Staff
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Several cars were damaged after a fire in a Sacramento parking lot Wednesday morning.

The scene was along Alhambra Boulevard, near L Street.

Sacramento Fire says crews responded just before 8 a.m. and found a car quickly going up in smoke. Firefighters quickly went to work and put out the flames.

No injuries were reported, but firefighters say a total of three vehicles were damaged.

Exactly how the fire started is under investigation.