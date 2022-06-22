SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Several cars were damaged after a fire in a Sacramento parking lot Wednesday morning.
The scene was along Alhambra Boulevard, near L Street.
Incident info: Just before 8am a vehicle fire occurred on Alhambra Blvd near L Street. No injuries reported and it’s been undetermined exactly how the fire began. pic.twitter.com/QYIIrm2GLf
— Sacramento Fire Department (@SacFirePIO) June 22, 2022
Sacramento Fire says crews responded just before 8 a.m. and found a car quickly going up in smoke. Firefighters quickly went to work and put out the flames.
No injuries were reported, but firefighters say a total of three vehicles were damaged.
Exactly how the fire started is under investigation.