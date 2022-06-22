TUOLUMNE COUNTY (CBS13) – Crews have recovered the amphibious plane that overturned during takeoff at New Melones Lake earlier in June.
The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office says the plane crashed during takeoff back on June 11.
Rescuers found the pilot uninjured on top of the plane in the lake. However, while the plane was being towed, the craft started to take on water and recovery efforts were stopped.
Deputies with the Tuolumne County Sheriff Boating Unit, along with the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team and Boating Unit, went back out to the lake on Monday to get the craft out of the water.
The sheriff’s office says, this time, the operation was successful.