VACAVILLE (CBS13) — Firefighters are responding to a vegetation fire near Vacaville early Thursday afternoon.
#TimmFire – CAL FIRE Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit is responding to a vegetation fire near the area of Buena Vista Ln / Timm Rd, Vacaville, CA. If traveling in the area please use caution and give way to emergency vehicles. #CALFIRE#CALFIRELNU pic.twitter.com/OfXKvd8GqM
— CAL FIRE LNU (@CALFIRELNU) June 23, 2022
The fire is burning near Buena Vista Lane and Timm Road. A total of 15 acres have burned so far, Cal Fire says, and no containment has been reported.
Per the Solano County Officer of Emergency Services, evacuation orders have been issued for the following areas: all residents north of Cantelow Road, south of Peaceful Glen Road, east of Dove Creek Trail, and west of Timm Road.
No information about the current size of the fire has been released at this point.
Units from Cal Fire’s Sonoma-Lake-Napa division are responding to the scene.