CBS News SacramentoWatch Now
By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:California Wildfires, Solano County, Vacaville News

VACAVILLE (CBS13) — Firefighters are responding to a vegetation fire near Vacaville early Thursday afternoon.

The fire is burning near Buena Vista Lane and Timm Road. A total of 15 acres have burned so far, Cal Fire says, and no containment has been reported.

Per the Solano County Officer of Emergency Services, evacuation orders have been issued for the following areas: all residents north of Cantelow Road, south of Peaceful Glen Road, east of Dove Creek Trail, and west of Timm Road.

No information about the current size of the fire has been released at this point.

Units from Cal Fire’s Sonoma-Lake-Napa division are responding to the scene.