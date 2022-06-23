Fire Near Vacaville Prompts Evacuation OrdersThe fire is burning near Timm Road north of Vacaville.

7 minutes ago

Sacramento Mid-day Weather Forecast: Jun. 23, 2022Here's how the next seven days of weather is going to look.

3 hours ago

Supreme Court Strikes New York Gun Law, Expanding Gun RightsThe Supreme Court said Thursday that Americans have a right to carry guns in public, a major expansion of gun rights. The justices’ 6-3 decision follows a series of recent mass shootings and is expected to ultimately allow more people to legally carry guns on the streets of the nation’s largest cities — including New York, Los Angeles and Boston — and elsewhere. About a quarter of the U.S. population lives in states expected to be affected by the ruling, the high court’s first major gun decision in more than a decade.

3 hours ago

FDA Orders Juul Labs To Remove Products From US MarketThe US Food and Drug Administration ordered Juul products removed from the US market as the agency issued marketing denial orders for its vaping devices and pods. Juul devices and four types of pods -- tobacco and menthol-flavored -- cannot be sold or distributed, the FDA said.

6 hours ago

Shooting Investigation Underway At Sacramento County Apartment ComplexFew details about the case have been released at this point.

6 hours ago