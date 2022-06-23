WOODLAND (CBS13) — Next year, all secondary schools in Woodland will start a bit later, giving students time to catch up on sleep.
These secondary schools are adjusting their start times in order to comply with a new law (SB-328) that goes into effect on July 1st, 2022.READ MORE: 4-Alarm Vegetation Fire Near Vacaville Prompts Some Evacuation Orders
In order to be compliant, WJUSD only had to change the start times for both comprehensive high schools, Woodland and Pioneer.
Starting in August, classes at both Woodland and Pioneer High School will begin at 8:30 a.m.READ MORE: Man, 30, Sentenced For Stalking 16-Year-Old Girl On Run In Placer County
Zero period will still exist, and that will begin at 7:30 a.m.
This new law, SB-328, does not apply to elementary schools.MORE NEWS: Suspect In Modesto Arby’s, Wienerschnitzel Burglaries Arrested
For more information on these new changes, you can visit your school’s website.