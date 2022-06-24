CBS News SacramentoWatch Now
By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:structure fire, Suisun City Fire Department, Suisun City News

SUISUN CITY (CBS13) — Friday afternoon a fire broke out in the backyard of a house on Potrero Circle in Suisun City, said the Suisun City Fire Department.

Around 5:31 p.m., fire crews were dispatched to the backyard to a large column of smoke.

READ MORE: 10 California Communities Awarded $17 Million To Address Family Homelessness

When crews arrived, they found a shed on fire in the backyard with another structure beginning to catch fire and several others being threatened by the flames.

READ MORE: Fire Crews Battle Vegetation Fire In Palermo

Crews were able to contain the fire to the yard and only one structure was burned.

MORE NEWS: City Of Tracy Announces Awardees Of 2022 Fireworks Lottery

The fire is under investigation and there were no reported injuries.