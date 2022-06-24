SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle in downtown Sacramento on Friday.
The crash happened just after 4 p.m. in front of the Sacramento County Main Jail on I Street.READ MORE: Fire Crews Battle Vegetation Fire In Palermo
The bicyclist was taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries that were not life-threatening, Sacramento police say.READ MORE: City Of Tracy Announces Awardees Of 2022 Fireworks Lottery
Traffic was delayed in the area due to the incident.
The incident is under investigation.MORE NEWS: Woman Dies From Shooting At Natomas Truck Stop, Gunman Was Employee