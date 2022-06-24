CBS News SacramentoWatch Now
Filed Under:bicyclist hit, Downtown Sacramento, Sacramento News

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle in downtown Sacramento on Friday.

The crash happened just after 4 p.m. in front of the Sacramento County Main Jail on I Street.

READ MORE: Fire Crews Battle Vegetation Fire In Palermo

The bicyclist was taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries that were not life-threatening, Sacramento police say.

READ MORE: City Of Tracy Announces Awardees Of 2022 Fireworks Lottery

Traffic was delayed in the area due to the incident.

The incident is under investigation.

MORE NEWS: Woman Dies From Shooting At Natomas Truck Stop, Gunman Was Employee

 