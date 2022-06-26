SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A restaurant on the Nevada side of Lake Tahoe was evacuated Sunday after a fire started in the business.
The North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District says crews quickly extinguished a fire at T’s Mesquite Rotisserie, located on the 900 block of Tahoe Boulevard in Incline Village.
Local law enforcement evacuated the entire building, and firefighters were able to contain the flames to the area where the fire started. No injuries were reported.
Incline Village is on the northeast shore of Lake Tahoe, roughly 30 miles southwest of Reno.