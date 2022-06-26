SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Relief from the heat is on the way.
After a string of days with temperatures climbing near or above 100 degrees in the Central Valley, cooler weather is in store for next week.
The National Weather Service says while the workweek will start with another day of triple-digit heat, Tuesday will bring the start of a cooling trend. Come Thursday, temperatures will be around average for this time of year in Sacramento, near 90 degrees.
But the temperatures will keep falling. Weekend temperatures in areas such as Sacramento and Stockton will be in the mid-80s.
Looking ahead, weather models suggest that the below-average weather will linger in northern California through the first week of July.